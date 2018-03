Storm Riley swept its way down the east coast of the United States on March 2, bringing devastation to many areas as a result of strong winds and heavy rain.Gusts of up to 60 mph hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina, bringing high tides and floods to the area.Wes Snyder, a photographer from the area, posted this video around Nags Head, showing the impact of the storm as it hit the coast. Credit: Wes Snyder via Storyful