Logan Cadue captured the moment a CN freight train derailed near Kingston, Ontario, on Saturday, March 3.Cadue was just feet away from the tracks when the two rear carriages of the freight train derailed. CBC reported that the derailment led to cancellations and disruption on ViaRail’s Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes. Toronto Citynews reported no one was injured in the incident. Credit: Logan Cadue via Storyful