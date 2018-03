Ardsley High School clinched victory in the New York high school playoffs on Saturday, March 3, with a 70-foot buzzer beating shot from senior Julian McGarvey.McGarvey’s three-pointer secured the Ardsley Panthers 52-51 victory over Tappan Zee in the final seconds of the Section 1’s Class A final. Kevin Devaney Jr. captured the wonder shot and Ardsley fans rushing the court after the buzzer. Credit: Kevin Devaney Jr. via Storyful