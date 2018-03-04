Mushers Move Through Anchorage Woods in Ceremonial Iditarod Start

Mushers and dogs raced across Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, March 3, in the ceremonial start to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The race gets its official start on Sunday.The teams began in downtown Anchorage and then hit the trails through some the city’s greenbelt on their way to Campbell Airstrip where the ceremonial segment ends. The teams will trek to Willow for Sunday morning’s official start on the 1,000-mile run to Nome. Credit: Brian Brettschneider via Storyful