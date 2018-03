The sixty-seven teams begin the grueling 1,000 mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in earnest on Sunday, but on Saturday, March 3, the ceremonial start in Anchorage drew cheers from those lining the streets to see the dogs and mushers.One team’s second sled driver took a spill on a turn but got back up and went on his way, smiling and waving to the crowds.The race’s restart begins in Willow on Sunday morning. Credit: Jacob Swanson via Storyful