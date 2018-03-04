Israeli Activists Capture Video of Border Guards Throwing 'Stun Grenade' at Palestinian Couple and Child

An activist from Yesh Din, an Israeli group monitoring human rights abuses in Palestine, captured video on March 2 that shows an Israeli security officer throwing a stun grenade at a Palestinian couple who can be seen carrying a child.Yesh Din said the video was captured by one of their field operatives and reported the incident happened after a building in the area was hit by tear gas fired by Israeli forces. Haaretz, reporting on the video, said Israeli Security Forces reported the tear gas was fired in response to a “violent demonstration.”People had sought treatment at the ambulance seen in the video, Yesh Din reported, and the incident happened as the couple and child were walking away from the scene, with their backs to the approaching soldiers.Haaretz, quoting an official statement, reported authorities said the officers had not been aware the man was carrying a child. The report describes the thrown device as a tear gas grenade, but the video shows a brief blast and small cloud of smoke or dust, rather than gas. Yesh Din described the grenade as a stun grenade. Credit: Yesh Din via Storyful