International Animal Rescue (IAR) broadcast a series of live videos on March 2, showing the rescue of a brown bear, dubbed Balu, from horrific conditions in Armenia.Found in a cage, the bear was tranquilized before being taken for treatment. In an update following the livestream, IAR stated that the newly-rescued bear was “safely with us and will be receiving urgent treatment and care at our rescue centre.” Credit: International Animal Rescue via Storyful