Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal

A homeless Newfoundland dog, rescued from the streets by Beverly Hills-based rescue organization Hope for Paws, has traveled almost 1,000 miles to meet his new family, and begin life as a therapy dog.A video released on March 2 details how Hope for Paws had received a call about the “gentle giant” wandering homeless, with two volunteers finding the dog resting peacefully on a sidewalk. While friendly and healthy-looking due to his size, he was “actually super skinny” and “not doing well on the streets,” but after chomping on a cheeseburger he was ready to go with his rescuers.Hope for Paws added that the Newfoundland, who was soon christened Everest, had “many embedded foxtails in his body, and we had to remove them one by one.” After a recovery period with the group, a new home and a new mission for the pooch was found.Two members of the Hope for Paws team traveled “almost 1,000 miles” from Los Angeles to Oregon to bring Everest to his new home, where he will train as a therapy dog. His new home already has two canine residents named Bonnie and Clyde, the latter of which already acts as a therapy dog. Credit: Hope for Paws via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'