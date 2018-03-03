'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne

A new Qantas plane emblazoned with striking livery, inspired by the work of Indigenous artist Emily Kame Kngwarreye, arrived in style at Melbourne Airport on Friday, March 2.The new Boeing 787-9 has been named Emily Kame Kngwarreye and left the Washington Boeing factory on Wednesday, February 28, arriving at Alice Springs before beginning domestic service, Australian Aviation reported. The artwork emblazoned on the plane is inspired by the artist’s 1991 work, Yam Dreaming.The uploader, Brenden Schonfelder, frequently captures aviation videos and shares them on his YouTube page for fellow aircraft lovers. Credit: Schony747 via Storyful