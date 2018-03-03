Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation

Strong winds from a powerful nor’easter slammed the US East Coast on Friday, March 2, causing problems from Virginia into New England. In Montross, a tree toppled onto the administration building at historic Stratford Hall.Stratford Hall was the home of the Lee family, built by Thomas Lee, a leading politician in colonial Virginia. Confederate General Robert E. Lee was born at the house, although a older sibling inherited it and was forced to sell it after financial and personal scandal. Credit: Stratford Hall via Storyful