The Bold and the Beautiful - Nothing's Right About This

Bill tries to take a big leap with Steffy.

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'