Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station

Boston’s aquarium subway station was shut down because of water flooding the station during a nor’easter on Friday, March 2. A storm surge from the nor’easter had put the area under water and turned many streets into rivers, a news report said.Storm surges of four feet were expected through Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Other areas along the Massachusetts coast flooded through the storm.This video from the MBTA’s spokesman shows the water dripping into the subway station. Credit: Joe Pesaturo, MBTA via Storyful