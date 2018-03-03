Nor'easter Turns Boston Streets Into Rivers

Portions of Boston’s wharf areas flooded during a nor’easter that battered Massachusetts’ coast on Friday, March 2. Roads were shut down, including around the New England Aquarium, and the aquarium subway stop was closed, a news report said.Storm surges of four feet were expected through Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Other areas along the Massachusetts coast flooded through the storm.This video shows the flooded streets in Boston. Credit: David Caruso via Storyful