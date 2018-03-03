Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide

A strong nor’easter triggered flooding along coastal Massachusetts and on Nantucket island on Friday, March 2. While the coast had entered low tide, the National Weather Service warned flooding would persist.HIgh tide on Nantucket crested at 6.62 feet, which is the fifth highest recorded high tide on the island, the the weather service said. A high tide of 7.3 feet is forecast for 1pm on Saturday.Wind gusts on Nantucket Sound were recorded at 34 miles per hour with gusts of 43 miles per hour on Friday morning, a news report said. Wave heights were recorded at 5.6 feet. Gusts up to 90 miles per hour could be recorded during the storm, the report said. Credit: The Nantucket Dreamland via Storyful