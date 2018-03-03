News

'Supercolony' of Penguins Discovered on Antarctica's Danger Islands

Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution discovered a massive colony of over 1.5 million Adélie Penguins, a species previously thought to be on the decline, in Antarctica’s Danger Islands. Their study was released on March 2.According to WHOI, researchers looking at NASA satellite images in 2014 spotted signs of guano in the area, which hadn’t been previously considered a particularly significant penguin habitat. In 2015 a team was sent to investigate, and, through the use of drones, they were able to observe a colony of over a million penguins living in the remote island chain. See the full press release here. Credit: Thomas Sayre McChord, Hanumant Singh, Northeastern University, © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'