Undeterred by the snow that fell over Bristol, a businessman decided to go to work on snowboard on Friday, March 2.Kate Aldworth filmed her husband leaving the house wearing a suit and a tie. “Don’t mind my husband. He’s just off to work … on his snowboard” Aldworth said. A neighbour shouted “show-off” as the the well-dressed snowboarder disappeared. Credit: Kate Aldworth via Storyful