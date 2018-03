High winds battered the Virginia coast as a powerful nor’easter churned off the coast on Friday, March 2. The National Weather Service issued a high winds warning, and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour were expected along the coast.There were reports of power outages and debris in roadways, a news report said. Coastal flooding was also expected from the storm.This video shows the conditions at Yorktown Beach. Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office via Storyful