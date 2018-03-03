Scottish Dog Takes Refuge From Snow in Her Cozy Dressing Gown

A dog in Edinburgh, Scotland, who had had enough of the Beast from the East, as it gripped much of the country, took refuge from the frigid conditions by warming up in a cozy dressing gown.Twitter user Tom Lawrence shared a clip of his dog, Georgie, trying to warm up after spending time outside in the snow on February 28. The clip shows Georgie wrapped in a cosy dressing gown next to a radiator.The clip had earned over 450,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Tom Lawrence via Storyful