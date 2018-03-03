Tidal Surge Floods Parts of Dublin's Rail Network

Train tracks at Seapoint, in south Dublin, were flooded in a tidal surge on March 2, as seen in this video. Blizzard conditions brought by Storm Emma had forced the country’s rail network to shut down.Jane Mahony, who captured the video, said she shot the footage “30 minutes before high tide,” indicating that worse was perhaps to come.Another Twitter user shared an image of a completely submerged section of track, joking: “Dublin DART, now operating canal boats.”The Dublin Area Rapid Transit service runs along the coast and forms part of the city’s commuter rail service.Ireland’s national rail service cancelled all its services and tweeted: “No trains today but we’re out getting platforms, lines and trains ready for tomorrow.” Credit: Jane Mahony via Storyful