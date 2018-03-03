Out-of-control lorry slams into car at toll booth

An out-of-control lorry crashed into a car while the driver was paying a fee at a toll gate.

CCTV video shows the SUV being struck at high speed by the lorry and being shunted forward.

Another angle from inside the toll booth shows the panicked worker screaming and jumping away.

The incident occurred just after the toll officer had completed the transaction and wished a safe journey to the driver.

According to local reports, the lorry driver had blamed a sudden brake failure for the accident.

Two people in the car suffered injuries but they were not in danger.