Child Killed in Suspected Suicide Bombing in Kabul

A six-year-old girl was killed and 14 people were wounded in a suspected suicide car bombing in eastern Kabul on March 2, Radio Free Europe reported.A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said the attack targeted a convoy of foreign forces in the Qabel Bai area in Kabul’s PD9, which is home to a military training center, the report said.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, TOLO News reported. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful