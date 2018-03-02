Sugar the River Otter Bonds With New Human Friend at Cincinnati Zoo

One of Cincinnati Zoo’s North American river otters, Sugar, is seen having a whale of a time with a new friend, in footage released by the zoo on February 28.A young girl looking at Sugar play around in her tank is full of joy as the otter begins to follow her every move back and forth across the glass. The duo’s delightful interaction had over 67,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via Storyful