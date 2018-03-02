High Death Toll in Fire at Drug Treatment Facility in Azerbaijan

At least 24 people were killed after a fire ripped through a drug-treatment facility in Baku, Azerbaijan, on March 2, according to officials cited in local reports.Emergency services were called to the Republican Drug Abuse Treatment Center after the fire broke out early on Friday morning, Qafqazinfo.az reported.Officials said 31 of the 55 people in the building were rescued, with three taken to hospital, according to apa.az. A criminal investigation was launched, the report said, but a preliminary investigation suggested the fire was caused by a short circuit in the building’s electrical network. Credit: Qafqazinfo.az via Storyful