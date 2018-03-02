Protesters Throw Red Paint Over Tomb of Former Taiwanese Ruler

Protesters in Taiwan threw red paint over the tomb of former Nationalist ruler Chiang Kai-shek on February 28, urging the government to speed up plans to remove symbols of the country’s authoritarian past, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.A statement posted to the Facebook page of From Ethnos to Nation, the group who reportedly carried out the attack, said the tomb was “the greatest mockery of the transition to justice” and should not be preserved as a tourist attraction.Taiwan News reported that the protest was carried out on the 71st anniversary of a nationalist massacre estimated to have killed as many as 28,000 people. A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense condemned the incident, the report said. Credit: From Ethnos to Nation via Storyful