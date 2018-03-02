Civilians Injured After Foreign Forces Targeted in Kabul Explosion

At least four civilians were injured following an explosion that targeted a foreign forces convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 2, according to officials cited in news reports.Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the Ministry of Interior’s deputy spokesman Nusrat Rahimi confirmed the explosion occurred in the Qabel Bai area in Kabul’s PD9 at around 8:45am. The explosion targeted NATO troops, the outlet said.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, TOLO News reported. Credit: TOLO News via Storyful