Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue

A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin.The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues.The sculpture appeared at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, near the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held.“Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry. His power and influence was almost without compare. However, whilst many thought the ‘casting couch’ was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture,” Plastic Jesus wrote in the caption. “For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignore or worse.” Credit: Plastic Jesus