Power Winks Out in Dublin as Storm Emma Sweeps Across Ireland

Dublin was hit with power outages in the early hours of March 2 as Storm Emma swept across Ireland.This footage, shot by actor and producer Niall Morris, shows the moment when the lights winked out in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock.“I was just about to go to bed when I decided to take a short clip of the snowstorm from my top floor balcony,” the uploader wrote in an email to Storyful. “Just as I panned across, there was a huge blue flash and then total darkness. I couldn’t believe I had been so fortunate to film an incredible moment in time. It seemed to sum up the dramatic ‘end of the world’ feel which gripped the city of Dublin on this eerie night.”Aside from Dublin, thousands of people across Ireland, including residents in Fingal and County Meath, were left without power due to the storm, The Journal.ie reported, Credit: Niall Morris via Storyful