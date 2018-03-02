Gun boycott extends to Canadian company MEC

The movement to boycott guns in the U.S. has extended to Canadian company Mountain Equipment Co-Op, better known as MEC. Under growing pressure from its members, MEC says it will no longer order products made by brands that are owned by Vista Outdoor, a company that has holdings in the manufacture of assault-style weapons. However, MEC isn't removing their current stock — those brands will still be available until they sell out. MEC joins a growing list of companies that have caved to demands in the fight for more gun control