Putin unveils new nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new array of nuclear weapons to the world, during his annual parliamentary address. Defence experts around the world watched Putin's speech, some closer than others, as the address appeared to single out Russia's enemies, including the U.S. However, some nuclear policy experts say Putin could be bluffing, as the weapon systems he revealed today aren't actually deployed — but with a presidential election around the corner in Russia, Putin's target audience may actually much closer to home.