Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Panic gripped Dalton (Georgia) High School students on February 28 following reports of an armed teacher who had locked himself in a classroom.Dalton Police told reporters at least one shot was fired, prompting the principal to put the school on lockdown. Police said at least one student sustained an ankle injury during an evacuation.After roughly 45 minutes, the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, was taken into custody without incident.Davidson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of gun during commission of a crime and disrupting public school, police said. Credit: Jayden Boston via Storyful