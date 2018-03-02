News

Irish Man Offers to Deliver Bread by Drone Amid Snow-Related Shortages

Amid an ongoing snowstorm and widespread bread shortages, Patrick Mungovan of County Clare, Ireland, offered on March 1 to deliver bread by drone to anyone within a three-mile radius, and demonstrated the service to a friend.Jokes about the scarcity of bread have cropped up across the internet as people across Europe prepared for the so-called "Beast from the East,” or Storm Emma, leaving grocery store shelves empty of “essential” items, including bread.The storm has blasted Europe with snow and ice over several days, creating treacherous road conditions, travel delays, but also opportunities for fun. Credit: Patrick Mungovan via Storyful

