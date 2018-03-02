Man Kayaks on a Flooded Front Yard in Lewisburg, Tennessee

Tennessee resident Rhonda Hood captured footage of her stepfather kayaking in her flooded front yard in Lewisburg on March 1.Hood told Storyful her stepfather, Ricky, decided to ride the kayak in her home as a way to entertain her five children, who were not allowed to play outside due to the harsh weather conditions.The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several areas along the middle of Tennessee, with some places receiving as much as four inches of rainfall before Friday morning, according to reports. Credit: Rhonda Hood via Storyful