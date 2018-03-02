Putin Touts 'Invincible' Missile System, Weapons that can Penetrate US Defenses

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on March 1 during his annual speech to the nation the country has developed new “invincible” nuclear weapons that could avoid US defenses, and saying now the world would have to “listen to us.”The speech represented an escalated level of martial rhetoric even by his pugnacious standards, according to the Washington Post.Among the weapons Putin talked about are nuclear-powered cruise missiles that could fly around the south pole to avoid US missile defenses that all point north or west. Another video showed the deployment of a combat laser system, and another showed a new type of super-silent submarine that could carry nuclear missiles close to a target without detection.One of Putin’s visualizations of a missile system showed it destroying West Palm Beach, Florida, which is the location of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful