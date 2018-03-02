Man Takes His Chances with a Buffalo in Lawton, Oklahoma

Oklahoma resident Danelia Zyks captured video of a man teasing a buffalo at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lawton on February 19.Zyks and her companions watched as the buffalo charged at the unidentified man who was sitting in close proximity to the animal, remarking that people in the area know not to get that close to the animals. The man moved out of the bison’s way before it could cause any serious injury. Credit: Danelia Zyks via Storyful