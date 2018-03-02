The Talk - Should Ryan Seacrest Skip Oscars Red Carpet? Hosts React

Ryan Seacrest accusations are allegedly sending E! into crisis mode ahead of the Oscars. Guilty or not, do you think Ryan should step aside so he doesn't pull focus from the Oscar red carpet? "I think what it comes down to is, if you're innocent then you should show up and if you're not, you shouldn't. I think it's that simple," says Sara Gilbert. "I don't think you should pay a price if it's something you didn't do, if you didn't do it. That's something only he can answer." With the #MeToo movement amidst, Eve says, "He's going to be talked about... I personally think that he should step away just for this."