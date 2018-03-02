The Talk - 'The Talk' Hosts Get a Divine Intervention for Oprah to Run 2020?

Oprah Winfrey reveals the one thing that could make her run for president, a sign from God. While Kathie Lee Gifford says she's all for divine intervention informing Oprah. The hosts have a heavenly and humorous reaction. "This is so weird, but I just got a sign for Oprah, it just showed up on my [cue] card," says Gilbert while she reveals the word "RUN". Sheryl Underwood exclaims, "Are you trying to say that God is on 'The Talk' right now?" Sharon Osbourne adds a plea, "Please, please Oprah run... we need you and I think she will get that sign." "It sounds like her first step to being open to it," remarks Julie Chen.