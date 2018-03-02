News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers

“It looks like they only care about people before they are born.” “This is the zealot we have to look forward to if Mueller does actually bring down Trump.” “Abortions have always occurred and always will.” Vice President Mike Pence made a startling prediction about legal abortion, saying it would end in “our time.” His remark has fired up thousands of Newsroom commenters.

Pence made the statement while at a luncheon hosted by the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List & Life Issues Institute. In his speech he said, “If all of us do all we can, we can once again, in our time, restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

The majority of the more than 15,000 comments on HuffPost’s article express outrage: “His personal beliefs are his personal beliefs not a basis for policy,” one reader declared. Many that don’t agree with abortion said they still “think that they should be available and safe.”

The vice president, known for his anti-choice stance, described President Trump as the “most pro-life president in American history” and said the administration would continue to push measures to restrict abortion.

What do you think of the future that Pence envisions? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'