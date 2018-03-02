Highways England vehicle catches on fire during UK snowstorm

The Daily Express reported the “M62 has been closed after a Highways England vehicle caught fire while trying to make way for gritters to clear the motorway as snow storm Emma brings heavy snow to the UK.”

“I was a passenger while recording it was between Brighouse and Rochdale on the M62,” said a witness who captured the video. “Our side was almost a standstill, just rolling slowly. The other side had completely stopped.”

“Highways England has confirmed its officers were not injured in the nasty fire which completely destroyed the vehicle,” the Huddersfield Daily Examiner reported.