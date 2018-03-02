The first ever red weather warning for snow in Scotland has been issued as "the beast from the east" continues to batter the country. Forecasters are warning those in the central belt, the most densely populated area of the country, of widespread disruption and even a risk to life for those who travel. Temperatures dropped as low as -8.8C in Dalwhinnie, in the Highlands, and 40cm (16 inches) of snow could be found lying in high grounds. Hundreds of schools throughout Scotland were closed including all of those in Edinburgh and Glasgow.