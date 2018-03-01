Former X Factor Singer Goes 'Sunbathing' in the Snow

Former X Factor contestant Nicholas McDonald lay down outdoors in Motherwell, Scotland, in nothing but a pair of shorts, pretending to sunbathe, on February 28, during the storm dubbed the “Beast from the East.”The footage shows the singer spreading out his towel, which helpfully had “beach” written on it, out on the snow before putting on some sun cream and sunglasses lying down.Mirroring his sense of humour, one person left the following comment underneath the post: “Hope that’s factor 50, no want tae end up wae sunstroke.” Credit: Nicholas McDonald via Storyful