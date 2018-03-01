Alaska Congressman Asks, 'How Many Jews Were Put Into Ovens Because They Were Unarmed?'

Alaska Congressman Don Young was defending Second Amendment rights at a conference in Juneau on February 22 when he asked, “how many Jews were put Into ovens because they were unarmed?”In this footage, Dimitri Shein, a 2018 Candidate for US House of Representatives, can be seen asking Young about gun control in the context of school shootings.Young responds by condemning video games and expressing his support for arming teachers. “How many people were shot and killed because they were unarmed,” he continues, “Fifty million in Russia because their citizens weren’t armed. How many Jews were put in the ovens because they were unarmed?” Credit: Dimitri Shein via Storyful