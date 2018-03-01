News

Police Chase and Taser Teen Accused of Threatening to Shoot Teacher

Michigan Police arrested an 18-year-old suspended student, Eric Knox, on January 26, after he was accused of threatening a teacher and a student at Jackson County school.Knox was said to have threatened the teacher after being stopped while going from room to room in search of someone.Police said that they found a loaded revolver in the backpack of the student, who had been suspended for threatening another student.Police found Knox leaving the school. They said that they tried, unsuccessfully, to use a stun gun on Knox, who broke free and led the police on a chase. Knox was successfully subdued using a stun gun outside a gas station.The morning of the incident, a female student said that Knox had sent her a video message in which he threatened her and blamed her for her brother going to jail. Knox was remanded in custody awaiting a hearing in March. Credit: Jackson County Sheriff via Storyful

