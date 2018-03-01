Truck overloaded with chickens topples over into path of motorcyclist

This is the terrifying moment a pick-up truck over-loaded with chickens loses control on a bend and topples over - into the path of a motorcyclist.

The vehicle was stacked 10ft high with poultry from a local farm when it approached the sharp corner in Phayo province, Thailand, yesterday (Wed) morning.

Appearing to be travelling at some sped, the driver lost control and the truck teetered agonisingly on its right wheels before crashing down onto its side.

Shockingly, the truck clattered into an on-coming woman who was riding along slowly on her moped, oblivious to the danger ahead.

The driver, Araya Chaiyawut, 26, emerged unscathed from the wreckage and was interviewed by police.

While the woman was rushed to hospital with injuries. Local officials said the motorcyclist was now stable and recovering in hospital.

A spokesman for the the government municipal agency said: ''Emergency workers took the injured woman to hospital very quickly and she is now safe.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and why the pick-up truck tipped over on the corner.