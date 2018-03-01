News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Truck overloaded with chickens topples over into path of motorcyclist

This is the terrifying moment a pick-up truck over-loaded with chickens loses control on a bend and topples over - into the path of a motorcyclist.

The vehicle was stacked 10ft high with poultry from a local farm when it approached the sharp corner in Phayo province, Thailand, yesterday (Wed) morning.

Appearing to be travelling at some sped, the driver lost control and the truck teetered agonisingly on its right wheels before crashing down onto its side.

Shockingly, the truck clattered into an on-coming woman who was riding along slowly on her moped, oblivious to the danger ahead.

The driver, Araya Chaiyawut, 26, emerged unscathed from the wreckage and was interviewed by police.

While the woman was rushed to hospital with injuries. Local officials said the motorcyclist was now stable and recovering in hospital.

A spokesman for the the government municipal agency said: ''Emergency workers took the injured woman to hospital very quickly and she is now safe.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and why the pick-up truck tipped over on the corner.

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'