Hundreds of Flights Cancelled as Snowstorm Hits Hokkaido

Hundreds of domestic flights were cancelled in Japan on Thursday, March 1, after a snowstorm hit Hokkaido.The storm caused major delays at airports, train stations and on the roads, according to local reports. At least 100 flights were cancelled at New Chitose Airport, Hokkaido, due to hazardous flying conditions, Nikkei reported. Train services connecting Sapporo, Hakodate, Asahikawa and Wakkanai, were also cancelled.These videos were captured by an eyewitness at New Chitose Airport. They show snowplows attempting to clear several inches of snow from the runway, as well as a plane deicer being used on an aircraft. Credit: mizutamamix666 via Storyful