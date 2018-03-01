Townsville's Saunders Creek Floods

A Townsville creek broke its banks on March 1, after a low pressure system brought rain to the area and flooded roads.Townsville Bulleting reported the city received its highest rainfall in three years, while the Bureau of Meteorology on March 1 predicted another 12 to 24 hours of heavy rains.This video, taken by Townsville Storms Facebook page’s administrator Shane Williams, shows Saunders Creek inundating low-lying areas. Credit: Shane Williams – Townsville Storms via Storyful