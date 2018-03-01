News

What did Hope Hicks lie about? Newsroom readers have thoughts

“She tells Trump how great he is.” “Does Hicks realize that she is not a contestant on ‘The Bachelor’?” Hope Hicks resigned one day after reports claimed she told “white lies” for President Trump, but it’s unclear what about. Newsroom readers have some theories.

During a closed-door testimony, White House communications director Hope Hicks reportedly admitted her job has sometimes required her to tell “white lies” on the president’s behalf. The admission has sparked questions and concern. Newsroom commenters believe: “Lies are lies” no matter how big or small. Others think that “anyone who doesn’t take truth seriously … cannot be trusted.”

According to reports, Hicks insisted she didn’t lie about the investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

What do you think Hicks lied about? Should “white lies” get a pass? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

