News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Terror on Thai beach as rival jet ski operators shoot each other

This is the terrifying moment tourists flee in panic after a deadly shootout on a Thai paradise beach between rival jet ski operators.

The two men had been ferrying holidaymakers out to sea on packed travel hot spot Koh Samui. But Soontree Chaipet, 45, and Tinapot Petcharat, 26, began arguing over one encroaching onto the other's patch.

CCTV showed the moment each man produced a handgun and opened fire at each other, with tourists at a nearby restaurant running for cover and hiding under tables.

Police arrived at the scene and found both men in a pool of blood on the white sand.

The younger man, Tinapot, later died in hospital. The older man was driven to hospital by a friend while paramedics performed CPR on Tinapot as tourists in their swimming trunks stood watching in disbelief.

Officers later recovered two weapons, a black 9mm handgun and a smaller silver pistol as well as ammunition on the Chaweng Beach.

Police Major General Apichat Boonsaree from the Bophut station said they believed the reason for the gunfight was a business conflict when renting jet skis to customers.

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'