Terror on Thai beach as rival jet ski operators shoot each other

This is the terrifying moment tourists flee in panic after a deadly shootout on a Thai paradise beach between rival jet ski operators.

The two men had been ferrying holidaymakers out to sea on packed travel hot spot Koh Samui. But Soontree Chaipet, 45, and Tinapot Petcharat, 26, began arguing over one encroaching onto the other's patch.

CCTV showed the moment each man produced a handgun and opened fire at each other, with tourists at a nearby restaurant running for cover and hiding under tables.

Police arrived at the scene and found both men in a pool of blood on the white sand.

The younger man, Tinapot, later died in hospital. The older man was driven to hospital by a friend while paramedics performed CPR on Tinapot as tourists in their swimming trunks stood watching in disbelief.

Officers later recovered two weapons, a black 9mm handgun and a smaller silver pistol as well as ammunition on the Chaweng Beach.

Police Major General Apichat Boonsaree from the Bophut station said they believed the reason for the gunfight was a business conflict when renting jet skis to customers.