Shady 'Bread Dealers' Spotted as Beast From the East Pummels Ireland

As people in Ireland and the United Kingdom deal with an unusually snowy end to February thanks to Storm Emma, and a polar vortex dubbed the ‘Beast from the East,’ store shelves have rapidly run out of average food items, such as bread.Irishman Kevin Hilliard shared a video on February 28 to emphasize just how bad things could become thanks to the bread shortage, showing two “bread dealers” in the middle of a shady-looking exchange at a street corner. “Beast from the East has taken the bread dealers this way,” wrote Hilliard.However, in messages to Storyful he confirmed that far from his locality descending to complete chaos on February 28, the video actually shows him and his friend, Sean Wynne, hamming it up for the camera. His video had over 200,000 views at time of writing. Credit: Kevin Hilliard and Sean Wynne via Storyful

