This is the heart-stopping moment a group of daredevils climbed to the top of the Severn Bridge - without safety equipment. Ten people scaled the 47-metre-high bridge by walking up its cables - capturing the climb with a GoPro and a drone. Police closed the bridge at 8am on Saturday (Feb 24) and asked the group to wait at the bottom. Climbers Dylan Rhodes and Ally Law, who both filmed their day's work, ran away to avoid being arrested.