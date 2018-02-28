Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane

A baby chimpanzee called Mussa was recently saved from poachers by rescue organisation Lwiro Primates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the help of Virunga National Park.A video of Mussa’s transport away from trouble was shared by Lwiro Primates to Facebook on February 28. In the video, Mussa moved around the small plane used for his rescue to sit on the pilot’s lap, and seemed to enjoy his time up in the air — even “helping” to adjust the plane’s throttle at one point. He also enjoyed some grooming time with his new friend.Lwiro Primates told Storyful that apart from some intestinal parasites that are being treated, Mussa is doing very well in his new home. Credit: Lwiro Primates via Storyful